Scott Forney and Sonny Hufeld won the lottery last week.

Their prize? A few years of helping to decide policy for the Woodford County communities in which they reside.

Forney and Hufeld were part of ties for the third and final village-trustee positions available in Washburn and Spring Bay, respectively, in the election April 2.

Hufeld joined fellow Spring Bay trustee candidates Gene Ball and James McCarty in amassing 67 votes each. Forney and Kevin Burdette each received 72 votes.

A two-week period in which absentee ballots could be received by mail ended April 16 with no resolution, according to Woodford County Clerk Dawn Kupfer.

It was up to Kupfer's office to break the ties. State law doesn't mandate a method.

For each race, Kupfer assigned each candidate a number — one, two or three, based on alphabetical order. Each number was written on an identical-sized card, then folded and placed in a container, which was shaken.

In separate blind drawings Friday morning for each seat, State's Attorney Greg Minger pulled the No. 2 card. Those were the numbers assigned to Forney and Hufeld.

"I told him, 'If someone is going to draw the wrong name, he was going to be the bad guy,'" a joking Kupfer said about Minger.

Some counties use a coin flip to break electoral ties. That wouldn't work well in a a three-way tie like the one in Spring Bay, according to Kupfer.

"One head, one middle, one tail? How do you do that?" she said.

The method Kupfer used is the same one the county uses to break ties for ballot position, which is based on when candidates file petitions.

Kupfer is well familiar with that procedure. She spent 11 years working in the clerk's office before she won election in 2018, after longtime incumbent Debbie Harms retired.

In the Burdette-Forney race, each candidate finished in Woodford County with the same number of votes as the tied Spring Bay candidates, 67. Forney and Burdette evenly split the 10 ballots cast in the Marshall County section of Washburn.

The Spring Bay tie wasn't the only out-of-the-ordinary aspect about the balloting for that village's leadership.

Running for Spring Bay village president was John McCarty, the incumbent who died unexpectedly in February, after ballots were printed. He lost posthumously, to Dave Tilley.

"Isn't that weird? Of all things, it has to be the first election I'm clerk," Kupfer said, with a chuckle, about the Spring Bay and Washburn ties. "It was very unusual."