This has to be the weirdest way the Easter Bunny has ever celebrated Easter.

Someone dressed as the Easter Bunny jumped into a fight between two men in Orlando on Sunday, Orlando Weekly reports.

The two were already punching each other when the furry interrupter suddenly jumped in and started swinging. Onlookers yelled, “Beat his a**! Beat his a**!” as the bunny rumbled with the men.

The whole spontaneous scene was captured on video by an Orlando promoter who goes by Workkk. The fight started when a man bumped into a woman with dreads, according to Workkk.

“As you can see the Easter rabbit been taking boxing classes,” the promoter says.

The video shows the fight was broken up by a bystander and a bike cop from Orlando Police.

