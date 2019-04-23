SPRINGFIELD — With Monday marking the 100th day of Gov. JB Pritzker’s first term, the governor says he’s had some “pretty big wins” like an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, and he expects other of his priorities to be realized by the end of May.

“When I came into office, there really had been very little done over the four years prior,” Democrat Pritzker, who defeated one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in November, told GateHouse Media Illinois in an interview Monday. “So I’m excited about the fact that we have so much energy and enthusiasm for accomplishing a lot in this first legislative session.”

“It’s not the end of the semester yet,” he said of the May 31 scheduled conclusion of the legislative session — now less than six weeks away. “I know that everything that we’ve put forward is good for the state. It protects working families and is really all about fulfilling the promises that I made when I ran for office.”

Pritzker, who was inaugurated on Jan. 14, is working with solid Democratic majorities in the House — which allowed passage of the minimum wage with no Republican votes.

Still, several of his goals have yet to take shape — among them a capital plan to repair and build roads, bridges and buildings. Lawmakers have to decide the size of such a plan and its funding mechanism.

“It’s very clear we need a capital plan,” Pritzker said. “We have to get a bill passed. We’ve been in significant conversations with Republicans and Democrats. This is one area where there is agreement that we have to have a plan that’s comprehensive.”

Pritzker said he rules out a tax on vehicle miles driven. When asked about the possibility of an increased tax on gasoline, he noted the Illinois Chamber of Commerce backs a plan including such an increase.

“So I think that’s worth noting,” Pritzker said.

While not being specific, Pritzker said, “What we are focusing on (are) near-term opportunities to find revenues so that we can have the bonds paid for that will be necessary for a major capital plan. ... Those are ideas that are being brought forth by Republicans and Democrats. ... Suffice it to say that there are many options on the table.”

Pritzker also predicted passage of a plan to legalize recreational use of marijuana — which was a campaign plank.

“It will get done,” Pritzker said. He said working groups are dealing with a variety of issues concerning the legalization.

“This is certainly a program that is comprehensive, and therefore needs an approach that includes all the stakeholders, and so that’s what we’ve been doing all along,” Pritzker said about legalizing the drug beyond its now-legal use for certain medical reasons in Illinois. “I think that bill certainly will be seen in the next couple weeks.”

He also is hopeful that legislation will be passed to allow sports betting – which Pritzker said is part of his budget plan and is “something that we can do to be competitive with the rest of the nation if we get this done this session.”

Pritzker said that like he said in his budget address, “this is something that ... must be done. It’s good for jobs. It’s good for business, good for the state. So that’s something that we’re not going to let slip through our fingers. We’ve been working very hard with folks on both sides of the aisle to make sure that we’ve got a plan that gets it done before May 31st.”

Owners of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox have backed a plan to give professional leagues 25 cents of every $100 wagered in legal sports betting, but Pritzker said he did not yet have an opinion on that idea.

“I know that there’s a lot of conversation about it, and certainly the teams have their interest,” Pritzker said. “No other state has done that, but that doesn’t stop them from raising their voice here.”

Kicking off the discussion of accomplishments, Pritzker talked first of the bill to raise the minimum wage, which he said would “lift a million people out of poverty” and give 1.4 million Illinoisans a raise.

Of that bill, he said, “I’m extraordinarily proud and feel like we worked hard” to accomplish the goal.

He also talked of the proposed constitutional amendment he wants to allow a progressive, instead of flat, state income tax. He wants the House and Senate to approve a constitutional amendment that would need to be voted on statewide in the November 2020 election. While opponents deride the progressive tax as a “jobs tax” because they say lawmakers would use such a change in the Constitution to ultimately raise taxes on middle-class people, Pritzker calls it a “fair tax” and has proposed a companion bill specifying brackets he says would only raise taxes on the top 3 percent of earners — families with income of $250,000 a year or more.

A PolitiFact fact-check this week published by the Better Government Association found that an organization promoting the Pritzker plan, Think Big Illinois, made an ad claim that was “mostly false” by saying “in almost every state with an income tax, wealthy people pay a higher tax rate than the middle class.” PolitiFact said, for example, that there are nine flat-tax states and 10 with graduated taxes with rates that top out at income below $25,000.

Pritzker said Monday that “when you have multiple rates in a graduated income tax system, it is always true that the wealthy are paying more.”

PolitiFact had also criticized a business-linked group’s statement in opposition to Pritzker’s plan, saying it was “false” to characterize a progressive income tax as a “permanent jobs tax on middle-class families.”

After the 2020 Census, new legislative district maps will be drawn. Reformers want an independent commission do draw those maps, taking legislators out of the process. But Pritzker said he has not proposed such a change.

“Certainly I continue to believe that maps should be drawn fairly,” Pritzker said, adding, “I would veto a map that I thought was an unfair one.” But he said there are “a lot of priorities that I’ve moved forward with. ... Suffice to say drawing the map fairly in congressional and legislative races is important.”

During his time in office, eight downstate lawmakers, including Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, have signed onto a resolution to declare Chicago its own state; and more than 60 counties have passed resolutions naming themselves sanctuaries against what local officials say are state laws that would take away gun rights.

“First of all, we are one Illinois and I have fought hard during the campaign and continuing as governor to bring together all parts of the state,” said Pritzker, who has a home in Chicago in addition to the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield. “There will be disagreements among some people in some counties with other people in other counties, but suffice to say that we always have brought Illinois together historically ... the land of Lincoln, the land of Barack Obama. I think there’s a common understanding of who we are and our values, even if there are disagreements on some issues.”