A reported domestic battery produced a police chase through the Pekin area that ended with a man’s arrest without further incident early Tuesday.

In a news release, the Pekin Police Department reported the arrest of Brian Bearce, 37, on charges of motor vehicle theft and domestic battery.

City police responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1700 block of Lamar Drive, where they were told Bearce, after the domestic incident, took a family member’s vehicle without permission and might have had a handgun with him, the release stated.

A Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department deputy spotted the vehicle and pursued it before ending the chase. At about midnight, a Pekin officer located the vehicle and pursued it at a low speed until the vehicle stopped in the 2900 block of South 14th St. The Central Illinois Emergency Response Team was called to the scene.

Police found no weapon on Bearce or in the vehicle, said Pekin Police Public Information Officer Billie Ingles on Tuesday. No one was hospitalized in the alleged battery, Ingles said, but further details were not available.

Bearce is expected to appear in Tazewell County Circuit Court to be formally charged later this week.