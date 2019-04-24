PEORIA — Hot dog lovers, rejoice: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town.

While it's not on par with Santa's sleigh, for those who dig hot dogs, there's nothing better than a huge vehicle shaped like a hot dog and made of fiberglass. How long is it? Well, official Wienermobile statistics say it's 60 hot dogs long, 18 hot dogs wide and 24 hot dogs tall.

The Wienermobile will be at Peoria's two Hy-Vee stores on Friday and Saturday. The vehicle and its driver — er, Hotdogger, as they are known — will be at the Sheridan Road location on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Then, the Hotdogger Forrest, for “Black Forrest Ham," will stop by the Grand Prairie location on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first Wienermobile was built in 1936. It has storage space for 11,000 Oscar Mayer Wiener Whistles, which will be given away at the stops.