It was a tough weekend for the Pekin girls soccer team.

The Dragons lost two of three games in the Pekin Invitational against what Coach Edgar Sandoval called the toughest field in the 13-year history of the tournament.

Pekin bounced back Tuesday, defeating Metamora 2-1 in a Mid-Illini Conference game at Coal Miners Park.

Tyranie Cox scored both of the Dragons’ goals, the first just 56 seconds into the game. Cox scored again at 24:58. Jenna Martin and Gracie Kizer had assists for Pekin (7-3-2, 2-1-1).

McKenna Youngquist scored for Metamora (5-7, 3-3).

MOBODY: Nobody has hit more home runs in East Peoria softball history than Mo Hoosen.

The junior made sure of that Monday with her 32nd career homer, a solo shot in the third inning that was part of the Raiders’ 10-0, five-inning win over Pekin in a Mid-Illini Conference game at Eastside Centre.

Hoosen pitched the fifth inning in relief of starter Kiersten Osbourne, who allowed the Dragons’ lone hit, a single in the second by Gabby Blanchard.

Sam Despines (three-run homer), Amanda Magarity (two hits, two RBI) and Sondra Gnehm (two runs, two hits) also had good days at the plate for East Peoria (13-6, 6-0).

Pekin (1-10, 1-5) made five errors.

GREAT SCOTT: Cam Scott’s pitching and big hits in the bottom of the fifth inning gave the Illini Bluffs baseball team a 4-2 win Tuesday over Delavan.

Scott allowed just two runs and two hits in six innings. He struck out 15 of the 18 batters he retired and walked only two.

“That was an excellent outing by Cam,” said Illini Bluffs coach Jim Belville. “He pitched out of a couple situations, stranding runners on second and third.”

Belville said his team hit several balls hard, “but Delavan made some really good plays. It was a well-played game by both teams.”

Illini Bluffs scored twice in the fifth to break a 2-2 tie.

The teams combined for only six hits, with Illini Bluffs getting four of them.

EAGLES SOAR: Taylor Catton’s three-run homer launched the Dunlap baseball team to a 12-1 win Monday over East Peoria in a Mid-Illini Conference game that lasted just five innings.

East Peoria’s lone run off winning pitcher Andrew Pogue came on a solo homer by Chase Ulrich.

RIVALRY: Noelle Hobbs hit a two-run homer and sacrifice fly to lead the Washington softball team past host Metamora 4-1 Monday in a Mid-Illini Conference game.

The Panthers (14-5, 6-0) had just two hits. The Redbirds (9-12, 2-4) had four hits off winning pitcher Alyssa Webb.

TOUGH LOSS: Tremont pitcher Paige McAllister struck out 13 and allowed only two hits, but the Turks softball team lost 2-1 Monday to Princeville.

Princeville scored twice in the top of the third inning; Tremont scored its lone run on a passed ball in the fourth. The Turks had just two hits and fanned 12 times.

