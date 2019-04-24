It’s been a long time since the Pekin girls track and field team won an invitational.

Longer than in recent memory.

So there was a lot of celebrate Friday when the Dragons won the fourth annual Lady Rockets Invitational at Limestone.

“I’m very proud of all our girls and their hard work,” said Pekin coach Christina MacEwan. “It was windy (Friday) so we didn’t set many personal records, but Gabi Salazar took first in the discus with a PR.”

Pekin won seven events.

Lily Wagemann was a double winner of individual events, winning the 800 (2:44.42) and 1600 (5:54).

Salazar won the discus (115-4), Hope Watts won the 200 (:27.48), Olivia Wolf won the 3200 (13:16.93), Emma Grashoff won the high jump (4-10) and the 4x800 relay team of Millie Swanson, Wagemann, Landyn Hoffman and Paige Arseneau won (11:02).

Also for Pekin, Alexis Updike (:13.54) and Watts (:13.60) were second and third in the 100 and Watts (1:08.51) and Grashoff (1:09.79) were third and fourth in the 400.

Deaven Voyles was second in the 300 hurdles (:54.30), Salazar was second in the shot put (35-3), Swanson was second in the high jump (4-6) and Preslie Burgess was second in the long jump (14-6).

Pekin scored 201 points. The Dragons were followed by Galesburg (182), Limestone (105), Peoria Manual (41) and Decatur MacArthur (21) in the five-team field.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.