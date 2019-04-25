This is one that got away from the Pekin baseball team.

The Dragons battled Washington for 12 innings Wednesday but lost 4-1 in a Mid-Illini Conference marathon at Harry Anderson Field.

Base-running mistakes, a lack of clutch hitting -- Pekin left 12 runners on base -- and striking out 15 times hurt the Dragons, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.

“We needed to win the game in seven innings,” said Pekin coach Larry Davis. “You could tell it early that it wasn’t our day and the longer the game went on against a hungry Washington team, the less chance we had to win.”

On the positive side for Pekin (8-5, 4-4), Nathan Righi pitched brilliantly.

After allowing a first-inning run on a three-base error and a balk, Righi settled down.

Well, he did more than settle down. He pitched eight innings, giving up three hits and one run and striking out 12. He did not issue a walk.

Max Jones worked four innings in relief of Righi. Washington (10-12-1, 2-6) scored three runs against him in the top of the 12th.

The Dragons tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third on a single by Evan Pogioli and an RBI double by Ethan Sullivan. The teams then played eight scoreless innings before Washington broke through.

Jones and Pogioli each had two hits for Pekin, which had 10 hits. Washington had nine hits, but left only four runners on base.

The first-inning error by the Dragons was the lone error in the game.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.