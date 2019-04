PEKIN — Court Appointed Special Advocates, the not-for-profit group which trains community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children, will hold a volunteer information meeting Tuesday and begin training classes Saturday, May 4.

The informational meeting is from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Tazewell County Justice Center, 101 S. Capitol St. For more information about the session or the training classes, call 309-669-2939 or email casa@peoriacounty.org.