Tazewell County Resources Centers, Inc. (TCRC), recently announced the opening of TCRC Transitions on the Illinois Central College campus in East Peoria.

According to Jamie Durdel, TCRC president and chief executive officer, the new program will teach college-type courses to individuals with special needs who want more independence and want to experience education on a college campus.

“It’s a way to help bridge the gap between high school and adulthood,” said Durdel. “It allows us to partner with a great institution like ICC to put something out there that no one’s really done before in this area.”

TCRC Transitions will allow special needs students to take classes developed and taught by TCRC professionals who understand the challenges some individuals with special needs may face, Durdel added. The program will begin this summer with an eight-week introductory course called “Exploring the ICC Campus.” The class will indoctrinate students in available on-campus facilities like the library, the cafeteria, and the horticulture and computer labs. Special needs students will also have an opportunity to meet various department heads.

“We are so excited to begin this partnership with ICC and to offer an equal opportunity of inclusion on a college campus to help individuals ‘jump start’ their lives after high school,” said Molly Anderson, TCRC’s vice president of community programs in an April 22 press release.

The TCRC Transitions curriculum will consist of 10 courses. In the fall, TCRC Transitions will offer courses in areas such as self-advocacy, emergency preparedness, career exploration, healthy lifestyles and relationships, employment skills, and budgeting. Registration for “Exploring the ICC Campus,” is $200. Registration for the remaining courses will be $350 per class, or $600 for two courses. At this time, the program is not focused on such traditional academic disciplines like history or literature, Durdel said.

“If we (offer traditional subject matter), it will be tailored to the needs of the individuals who are in the classes,” he added. “If they are able to take normal college classes, then they can just do that. This is tailored to the special needs population. They’ll be able to do it through our professionals who are able to tone those classes to their specific needs.”

ICC is currently not offering college credit for Transitions courses, but TCRC will issue certificates of completion to students who complete all of the courses, along with letters of recommendation regarding the program completion for each individual’s resume. Durdel hopes that TCRC Transitions will become accredited, but added that accreditation is a lengthy process.

“We hope eventually ICC and (TCRC) can work collaboratively in getting this program accredited, so when (students) do sign up for these courses, they’re able to get college credits,” he said. “But this will take a long time to do. The accreditation process isn’t something that happens overnight. (Transitions) is a way for us to get this rolling, see how it works and see how happy families are with it.”

TCRC is a not-for-profit social service agency serving children and adults with developmental disabilities and visual impairments in central Illinois. For more information, visit www.tcrcorg.com.