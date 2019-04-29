Let’s cut to the Chase.

Chase Roepenack had his best day at the plate this season Friday as the junior led the Pekin baseball team a 9-2 win at Peoria Richwoods.

Roepenack had three hits including a double and a triple and drove in four runs for the Dragons (9-5), who lost a disappointing 4-1 decision in 12 innings two days earlier to Washington.

Down 2-0 to Richwoods after three innings and with only one hit, Pekin finally broke out of its batting slump by scoring five runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth.

“We had scored only one run in 15 innings. I told the guys we had to start hitting,” said Pekin coach Larry Davis.

They did.

A double by Nathan Righi, RBI single by Evan Pogioli, double by Ethan Sullivan and Roepenack’s two-run single were the big hits in the fourth inning.

Sullivan had an RBI double and Roepenack an RBI triple in the fifth inning.

Pogioli, the winning pitcher, helped his cause at the plate with two hits. He threw six innings, struck out five and didn’t walk anyone. Riley Bradshaw worked the seventh for Pekin.

Neither team had a great day in the field. Pekin made four errors and Richwoods (3-11) had five errors.

“They (Richwoods) helped us out,” Davis said.

