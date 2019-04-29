Good morning, troops. It's Monday, April 29.

The Peoria building that once housed Trefzger's Bakery is expected to receive new life this autumn. And another legendary Peoria name.

A second location of Shelton's restaurant and bar is to open, probably in September or October, in the former Trefzger's location at 3504 N. Prospect Road.

That building has been vacant since 2016, when Trefzger's moved north on Prospect Road to refurbished digs in Peoria Heights. Founded in the 1860s, Trefzger's had been in the Peoria Prospect Road location since 1953.

Shelton's opened in 2017 at 2016 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria, at a site once occupied by Kenny's Westside Pub, among other food-and-drink establishments.

That spot also housed a saloon operated by Peoria Prohibition-area gangster Bernie Shelton, who was shot to death there some 70 years ago.

"Just like the history of the Shelton gang at our Farmington Road location, there is a lot of history at the old Trefzger's building," Shelton's managing partner Matt Weaver told Nick in the Morning.

Business has been good on Farmington Road, enough to warrant a second Shelton's with easier access from East Peoria, Peoria Heights and Washington, according to Weaver.

The owner of the old Trefzger's building approached Weaver and his partners about that 4,700 square-foot structure, he said. It's been gutted and will require a total remodel.

"It kind of looks small, obviously the waiting area was small, but it goes way back in there," Weaver said.

The second Shelton's is to include a larger kitchen, a private party area, a game room for children and eventually a carry-out section with a separate entrance.

Food offerings are to replicate those at the original Shelton's, with perhaps a few additions, according to Weaver.

The Prospect Road site is on the agenda for the city Liquor Commission meeting May 6. A full bar is in the second Shelton's plan, Weaver said.

