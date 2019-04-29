A Pekin man will serve a six-year prison term for selling cocaine repeatedly to undercover city police investigators.

Miguel Burgos, 34, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of delivering a controlled substance. He’d been in custody since his arrest mid-December.

Between last July and his arrest, Burgos sold a total of about 25 grams of the drug in powder form seven times to investigators, a prosecutor’s court affidavit stated. After his arrest following his last sale, police found $16,265 in cash in his residence along with another gram of cocaine and items used in drug sales.