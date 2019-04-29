Mashie’s Pub and Eatery will host a fundraiser this Sunday honoring a Pekin woman who recently died of cancer.

The Jammin for Jess Benefit, which will establish a scholarship fund at Pekin Community High School, will be at noon on Sunday, May 5, at Mashie’s, 1620 Summit Drive, Pekin. The fundraiser will honor Jessica Taylor, 39, who died of cancer on April 24.

In January, Taylor received a cancer diagnosis and began her journey of surgeries and extended hospital stays.

“The costs for her to be sick were exorbitant,” said Katie Bashary, a lifelong friend of Jessica’s and an organizer for the fundraiser.

Aside from collecting monetary donations, Bashary hopes this fundraiser will be an opportunity to raise awareness about the costs of health insurance and treatment.

“I think that what Jessica would want is for people to have an awareness about health insurance and taking care of one another and cancer and treatments and things of that nature,” said Bashary. “It was important to Jessica that as a community we have the power to lift one another up and to make sure that people have access to what they need when they need it.”

Mandy Heilman, another childhood friend and event organizer, said Taylor was excited about the benefit.

“She was initially very grateful and yet humble when it came to the fundraiser, but also very excited as she was looking forward to what our squad of friends call Sunday Funday,” said Heilman. “It gave her something to look forward to, and her goal was to be there with us on that day. Unfortunately, her health deteriorated at a much more rapid pace than I think anyone could have anticipated, and the cancer spread before she really had much of a chance to put up a fight. Jessica was hands down one of the bravest people I’ve met in this life. She was always up for an adventure and had a self-proclaimed gypsy soul or as she liked to call it, wanderlust. It led her to travel all over the world . . . following her dream of having any type of job in the aviation field and then eventually to take a gamble on moving across the country to work for Tesla just last year.”

Taylor’s obituary provided more insight into the type of woman she was. It said in part, “Jess wouldn’t miss a chance to spend time with friends old or new, because you were a friend for life. There is so much to see and enjoy in the world, you don’t always need a plan or a big budget. Don’t take that time for granted, so go and do with family, friends or by yourself. That was the Jess’ way to do it … along with taking LOTS and LOTS and lots of pictures.”

Originally, the benefit was to help cover medical expenses. Her parent’s, Don and Pam Davis of Pekin, told Heilman they are humbled and blessed by the outpouring of support and would like to instead honor their daughter by starting a scholarship fund at PCHS.

“The details are being worked out, but we thought a scholarship dedicated to a worthy student that has volunteered their time to either being a team manager or statistician or possibly to a student interested in pursuing a career in aviation,” said Heilman.

Admission is $10 per person. There will be a cash bar, tacos for Cinco de Mayo and a full menu available for purchase. Mashies will donate 10% of their food and drink profits for the day. Children are welcome, and there will be outdoor activities for them to participate in. For the adults, there will be bag games, a 50/50 raffle, prize basket raffles and the chance to win Cubs tickets. Live music will be provided by a number of Taylor’s close friends including Cody Barra.

“In our 20s, once Kouri’s closed, our group would always find a friend’s house to continue the party,” said Barra. “Jess loved to hear our friend, Jeremy Wallis, sing. I would bring my guitar, and Jeremy and I would play.”

Barra and Wallis haven’t played together in years but are looking forward to honoring their friend with the music she loved to hear.

Those wishing to contribute but unable to attend the event, can donate to Jessica Taylor at Busey Bank, 33 S. Fourth St., Pekin.