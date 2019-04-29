PEORIA — The Peoria Civic Center Theater will play host to "The Price is Right Live" stage show on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale May 3 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com or in-person at the box office located inside the Peoria Civic Center.



"The Price Is Right Live" is an interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to become contestants and play the same games from the televised game show like "Plinko," "Cliffhangers," "The Big Wheel" and the "Showcase."

"The Price is Right" is the longest running game show in television history. The on-stage traveling version gives fans the same money- and prize-winning opportunities, minus the national television audience.