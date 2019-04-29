PEORIA — 1970s rock stalwarts Toto brings its "40 Trips Around the Sun World Tour" to the Peoria Civic Center Theater on Oct. 2. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Civic Center box office and at ticketmaster.com.

Tickets are $75, $55 and $45, plus applicable fees.



All seats reserved.

"With close to 40 years together and literally thousands of credits, including the biggest selling album of all time: Michael Jackson’s "Thriller," and accolades to their names, Toto remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world," according to the band's promotional material.