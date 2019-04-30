PEORIA — The chartered aircraft ferrying participants on the Greater Peoria Honor Flight was apparently struck by lightning Tuesday morning en route to Washington, D.C.

The airline operating the flight, Sun Country Airlines, responded to an inquiry, confirming that flight 8657 "landed safely and without incident" at Washington Reagan National Airport at 9:27 a.m. local time.

"After landing, maintenance observed evidence of a lightning strike," the statement said.

Though technicians are inspecting that aircraft, a separate one will be sent to D.C. to bring Honor Flight participants and their escorts back to Peoria this evening.

That flight is still scheduled to leave Washington at 8:35 p.m. local time.

It's not uncommon for planes to experience small lightning strikes during flight, and they generally do not interfere with operations, including the safe conclusion of the flight.