Three high schools in the Tri-County Area have been ranked among the best in the state and the nation in a new, comprehensive ranking of most American high schools conducted by U.S. News & World Report.

The organization ranked some 17,245 schools across the country, assessing highest among them "those whose attendees demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passed a diverse array of college-level exams and graduated in high proportions."

Data considered included federal information on school demographics and enrollment, statewide information on math and reading assessments as well as graduation rates, and performance on the College Board's Advanced Placement tests.

The test performance data came from the 2016-17 school year.

Dunlap High School was ranked 54th in the state, with a 95 percent graduation rate and a ranking of 92.71 overall — meaning only 7.28 percent of schools are considered to be better performing, based on the metrics that the news organization assessed.

Morton High School placed 79th in Illinois, with a 90 percent graduation rate and a ranking of 88.05 overall.

Richwoods High School in Peoria rounded out the top 100 schools, taking the final spot on that list with a graduation rate of 88 percent and a ranking of 84.73 overall.

Other nearby schools that were ranked include:

Geneseo High School ranked 87th, with a 97 percent graduation rate and a ranking of 86.62 overall.

Normal Community High School ranked 89th, with a 93 percent graduation rate and a ranking of 86.44 overall.