MINIER — A Tazewell County Sheriff's deputy escaped from his squad vehicle before floodwaters swept it into a drainage ditch early Wednesday.

The incident happened about 5:15 a.m. on Stringtown Road west of Minier.

According to a sheriff's office news release, the deputy, Nathan Hastings, was dispatched to check for water in the roadway. Heavy rains this week resulted in reports of flooding in low-lying areas of the county.

Hastings was eastbound and had just crested a hill when he drove his sport-utility vehicle into water on the roadway, the release stated.

The deputy stopped immediately in the pre-dawn darkness and attempted to back out, but water lifted the SUV off the pavement. The SUV began to float toward a ditch.

Hastings was able to climb out the driver-side window before the current took the SUV more than 500 feet, according to the release.

The vehicle came to rest in the ditch, next to a field.

According to the release, Hastings was uninjured.