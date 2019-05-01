PEORIA — Illinois River levels after recent rains are expected to crest Monday at 27.5 feet in Peoria, just less than two feet shy of the record set in 2013.

National Weather Service projections issued late Wednesday morning suggested the crest could occur late Monday morning and remain at or near that level throughout the remainder of the day.

That water level would see low-lying areas in Peoria, East Peoria and Pekin bordering the river inundated by water, including Riverfront Park and Liberty Park in Peoria. Some homes in the Chillicothe and Rome areas could also be affected, especially along Riverbeach Road.

In far western Peoria County, Spoon River Road, between Elmore Road and Walnut Creek Road was closed Wednesday afternoon due to water from the Spoon River coming onto the road. Also in the county, near Mossville, State Street is also experiencing some flooding.

Peoria city manager Patrick Urich said staff will be working Thursday and Friday to determine — and begin to execute — the work necessary to address the potential for flooding along Peoria's riverfront.