PEORIA — Illinois River levels after recent rains are expected to crest Monday at 27.5 feet in Peoria, just less than two feet shy of the record set in 2013.

National Weather Service projections issued late Wednesday morning suggested the crest could occur late Monday morning and remain at or near that level throughout the remainder of the day.

That water level would see low-lying areas in Peoria, East Peoria and Pekin bordering the river inundated by water, including Riverfront Park and Liberty Park in Peoria. Some homes in the Chillicothe and Rome areas could also be affected.