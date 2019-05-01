PEORIA — A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a burglary of a cabin in rural Delavan after an hours-long search.

Keith L. Gilmore, 62, was booked into the Tazewell County Jail on the single count of residential burglary.

According to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the cabin, which is off Cedar Bluff Road, at about 11:36 a.m. They arrived and found "evidence that indicated the residence was broken into." One of the deputies spotted a man, allegedly Gilmore, who matched the description that was called in by a witness. The man was holding a hunting-style rifle just yards away from the cabin. The deputy ordered the man to put the gun down, which he refused to do, and then the man walked into the nearby woods.

"A perimeter was set up with the assistance of several agencies, including the Central Illinois Emergency Response Team, Illinois State Police Air Ops, and the Delavan Police Department. The suspect was located and taken into custody at 3:07 p.m.," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

No one was hurt during this incident. Gilmore was found in possession of stolen property from the burglary.