PEORIA — National Weather Service projections for the level of the Illinois River in Peoria suggest that it will crest Sunday afternoon or evening at 27.5 feet.

That's the same level, and a slightly earlier crest, than had initially been projected on Wednesday. The river will still produce significant flooding in low-lying areas along Peoria's riverfront, as well as north in Mossville and Chillicothe, and in parts of East Peoria.

Earlier on Thursday, denizens at Spindler Marina in East Peoria began to pack up their RVs and prepared to leave as waters there continued to rise. The park is closed until further notice.

North State Street in Mossville was closed Thursday because of flooding, according to the Peoria County Highway Department.

In LaSalle County, flood preparations began Wednesday. Multiple fire and rescue departments evacuated the LaSalle County Nursing Home, which sits just north of the Illinois River in Ottawa.

"Thanks to all of the nursing facilities who accepted our residents and assisted us in transporting them," the nursing home posted on its Facebook page.

Thursday, the village of Utica called for a voluntary evacuation of the southern, low-lying section of town — from Washington Street south to the Illinois River. Officials fear the river's crest will be higher than all but two prior record flood levels, endangering property and travel in that flood-prone area.

"The Illinois River recedes very slowly after a crest," the village website stated. "Additional rainfall at any time during the next seven days could cause the river to start to rise again."