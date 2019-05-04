Gatherings

Holy Hour for the Rights of the Unborn Child will be at 7 p.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Convent, 2408 W. Heading Ave., West Peoria. Service includes benediction, rosary and other prayers.

Women

The Pekin Church Women United May Friendship Day Celebration will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2223 Sheridan Road, Pekin. Sandra Lutz will present the program "Laughter is Good Medicine." All church women are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Learning

First Baptist Church’s Contemporary Issues Class will present “Advanced Care Plans” at 11:15 a.m. May 5 in the church sanctuary, 411 W. Lake Ave. Debra Kamp, faith community nurse at OSF HealthCare, will speak about how to talk to family members and doctors about your wishes. Visitors are welcome.

Singles

Morton-East Peoria Christian Singles will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 154 E. Washington St., East Peoria. A representative from Fondulac Library will speak about all the programs and activities available at the library.

Support groups

Celebrate Recovery group meets Tuesdays at New Life Christian Church, 401 W. Edgewood Court, Morton. Dinner is served at 5:45 p.m., large group meeting is at 6:30 p.m., small groups meet at 7:30 p.m., and wrap-up is at 8:15 p.m.

Divorce Care and GriefShare support groups meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at Northwoods Community Church, 10700 N. Allen Road. For information, call 243-2783.

Families Anonymous meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road. For information, call 210-1745.

Survivors of Suicide Grief Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Proctor Hospital Chapel, 5409 N. Knoxville Ave. For information, call 697-3342 or 208-0327.

A GriefShare support group will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through May 15 at Northwest United Methodist Church, 3800 W. War Memorial Drive. For more information, call (217) 652-0808.

Divorce and grief support groups meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at First Baptist Church, 700 S. Capitol St., Pekin. For information, call 347-5965.

RE: Generation recovery support group meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Northwoods Community Church, 10700 N. Allen Road. Child care is provided. For information, call 243-1550.

Celebrate Recovery meets on Fridays at Imago Dei Church, 2221 N. Gale Ave. A meal is served at 6 p.m., meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., and support groups begin at 7:30 p.m. Free child care is provided.