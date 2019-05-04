MORTON — A 55-year-old East Peoria woman died after a motorcycle accident at 1927 E. Jefferson, outside of Morton on Saturday morning, according to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers called to the scene at 10:06 a.m. found the injured woman. She was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where she was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification. The accident is being investigated by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.