With his hands, mason Pietro Pendola didn’t just build a house.

Brick by brick, he created a bastion of patriotism, a sanctuary where fellow Italian immigrants could congregate and learn the language of their new land. Meanwhile, he laid the foundation for a family that would add to the ranks of local police and the U.S. Armed Forces.

With all that history, the dwelling — still solid and strong at 1011 NE Madison Ave. almost a century later — seems especially appropriate to serve as the city’s fifth Resident Officer home. BuildPeoria, a burgeoning not-for-profit, hopes to rehab the structure by the end of summer so an officer can be residing there in the fall, says Nick Yates, president of the group.

"We are so excited to be able to add to the Peoria Police Department's success by integrating an officer into a neighborhood," Yates says. " ... Everyone can drive by for years to come knowing they made a difference in the community by helping the project."

Indeed, the project needs more help. Originally pegged at $50,000, the rehab will need $80,000. Though BuildPeoria has widened fundraising efforts, it’s still about $6,000 short.

Then again, the house was built as an impressive achievement. Why should the rehab be any different?

****

Like legions of other Europeans, Pietro Pendola sought a better life in America. At age 14 in 1902, he left his native Sicily for America and eventually made his way to Peoria, where he worked hard as a bricklayer and even harder to learn English. As he immersed himself in the culture of his new country, he want so far as to eschew his birth name, preferring to go by the anglicized “Peter.”

Wed in 1915, he and his wife, Anna, took a rental home in the 1200 block of Northeast Madison Avenue, where they started to raise a family that in time would include seven children. But in time, Pendola wanted to build a place of their own — and a place that would last.

Pendola not only worked for the Peoria Stone and Marble Co. but served as secretary for the Peoria local of the Journeyman Stone Cutters Association of North America. Around 1924, despite his daily busyness, he decided to work night by night, stone by stone, to construct a new home at 1011 NE Madison Ave.

“He was able to walk down every day and build the house,” says great-grandson Tony Pendola, 52. “It took him a while, a year or so.”

But it was time well spent for Peter Pendola, not just as a builder but as a patriot. He long had urged Italian visitors to become citizens; and if they ventured into his home, they had to either speak English — a Pendola edict — or clam up. So, to learn the language, many would congregate at the home-building site, sitting in silence as they listened and learned English.

Pendola finished the proud dwelling in 1925. The brickwork pushed the house’s value to $12,000, as much as three times the worth of many nearby dwellings.

And as much as Pendola loved America, he did not forget his roots. In 1929, he helped found the Italian-American Society of Peoria, which not only served as a social organization but as an aid to community causes.

As the Great Depression pushed in, Pendola at first weathered the financial crisis well, as he had no mortgage to pay. But times got tough and he had to take a bank loan on the home. When he fell behind in payments, the bank foreclosed and the family lost the house just five years after moving in.

Despite that setback and his own death at age 53 in 1941, the family not only persevered but thrived. Son Salvatore “Sam” Pendola served as an East Peoria police officer, while son Joseph Pendola served as a Peoria police officer, as did his own son, Mike Pendola.

Other kin served in the military. Most famously, Mike Pendola’s brother, Tony Pendola, went into the Army at age 17 in 1965, but was killed that year in The Battle of Ia Drang. Days later, his death in part prompted Defense Secretary Robert McNamara to exempt all 17-year-olds from service in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, as the house on Northeast Madison Street kept changing hands, it became just an historical footnote for the Pendola family. They only recently were reconnected to the home, thanks to BuildPeoria.

****

The not-for-profit touts this goal: “unite the community through their love of the Peoria area to physically build Peoria into a better place for future generations.” In its first project in 2017, BuildPeoria created Duryea Dog Park in Peoria Heights.

The next year, as members mulled ideas for their next effort, they saw a need with the Peoria Police Department’s Resident Officer program. The department has four such homes, one apiece on the East and West bluffs and in South Peoria and Central Peoria. Officers work from their city-owned homes to establish close connections with surrounding neighborhoods.

With the department eyeing the North Valley for a new site, BuildPeoria decided to aim high and tackle a home remodel. Meanwhile, Habitat for Humanity lent a big hand: an anonymous donor offered to buy a house and deed it over for the Resident Officer program. Would that sync with BuildPeoria's plans?

“Are you kidding me?” Yates recalls with a laugh. “That was awesome.”

The property turned out to be the Pendola home. Yates and other group members got even more excited as they learned more of the home’s history.

“It’s crazy,” Yates says. “Everywhere we went, we unraveled a new element to the story. It’s been really fun.”

The only blip: The original rehab estimate ballooned from $50,000 to $80,000.

“The house is solid,” Yates says. “But there was more water damage inside than we’d thought.”

So, the fledgling organization has expanded fundraising efforts, which mostly had focused on individual and corporate donations. In September, a massive chili cook-off at Dozer Park raised $40,000. Right now, the fundraising total is at $74,000.

The group hopes to edge the $6,000 shortfall with a pair of fundraisers, Wednesday and Thursday, at Agatucci’s Restaurant — an historical entity in its own right, as it opened the year after Peter Pendola finished his house. The connection? Co-owner Danny Agatucci went to grade school with Tony Pendola, great-grandson of Peter Pendola.

If all goes well, BuildPeoria hopes to finish work by the end of summer. Though the police department hasn’t picked an officer for that site, it should be ready for occupancy by fall.

The building also will include space for meetings among members of the community. In that way, it’ll serve as a gathering place, just as Peter Pendola used to do.

