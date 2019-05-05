Sunday

May 5, 2019 at 6:28 PM


MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

Dakota Bennington, 21, Metamora; Natalie Zobrist, 21, Morton.

Sean Coyle, 29; Taylor Marcy, 27; both East Peoria.

Jackson Crawford, 24, East Peoria; Sydney Wright, 23, Chillicothe.

Tyler Curtis, 26; Lynsie Vonderheide, 29; both Pekin.

Kevin Greer, 57, East Peoria; Laurie Dillard, 59, Goodfield.

Georges Ngona, 38, Peoria; Allyson Schoenbein, 28, Morton.

Nicholas Reffett, 26, Sandy Springs, Ga.; Alyssa Koerner, 26, Washington.

Timothy Sego, 34; Sarah Williams, 27; both Pekin.

Mark Walker, 18; Skylynn Henderson, 19; both Pekin.

Woodford County

Bradley Dorsey, 41; Mallori Raube, 27; both Metamora.

David Leach, 45, Normal; Jessica Hilst, 40, Metamora.

Trever Petersen, 24, Metamora; Molly Johnson, 26, Eureka.

John Slama-Champeau, 27; Amanda Carter, 23; both Peoria Heights.

Nicholas Williamson, 28; Molly Vignali, 27; both Springfield.

DIVORCES

Tazewell County

Ellis, Derek and Ashley.

Godsey, Joshua and Sarah.

Huffman-Reinking, Kathy and Reinking, Daniel.

Miller, Gary and Rhonda.

Stuber, Rick and Cathy.

Turner, Mason and Emily.

Woodford County

March, Robin and Noah.

 