I had two acts of kindness recently that I want to acknowledge. First, thanks to the lady who turned in my car keys that I dropped in the parking lot at the Washington Walmart. Also, thank you to the person who paid for my lunch at The 50's Diner. I was surprised, but happy, knowing the world still has a lot of nice people in it.

S.S.

Metamora

