PEORIA — A garage fire in South Peoria was quickly extinguished by firefighters Sunday night.

At 10:30 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department was alerted to a fire in the 1900 block of West Proctor Street. Crews arrived to find a fire at a detached garage at a vacant house at 1921 W. Proctor St., the department said.

Firefighters contained the damage to the door and entryway to the garage. Damage was estimated at $500, the department said.

The cause remains under investigation.