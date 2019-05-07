Anti-smoking advocates were joined by Illinois Senate President John Cullerton on Tuesday to call for a $1-per-pack increase in the state cigarette tax.

That increase is three times the 32 cents per pack that Gov. JB Pritzker called for in his budget speech in March.

The tax hikes wouldn’t be limited to cigarettes. Taxes also would be increased on other tobacco products like cigars and would be imposed on e-cigarettes.

Cullerton said legislation will be introduced soon to raise taxes on tobacco products.

“The governor’s proposal in cigarette taxes was actually pretty modest,” Cullerton said. “We have tripled his initial request because we know from this research that we actually can affect behavior. The governor obviously, I believe, would welcome not only to know that we can affect behavior, but also get this extra revenue.”

In his budget proposal, Pritzker called for a 32-cents-per-pack increase in the cigarette tax which would push the tax to $2.30 a pack. The administration estimated that would bring in $55 million.

Pritzker’s budget also called for taxing e-cigarettes at 36 percent of their wholesale price, which would generate $10 million.

A $1-per-pack cigarette increase would bring in $159 million in new revenue, supporters said. They also want to increase the tax on other tobacco products from 36 percent of the wholesale price to 64 percent. The same rate would apply to e-cigarettes. That would raise an additional $20 million to $25 million, they said.

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said the governor “supports President Cullerton’s proposal and looks forward to ongoing negotiations with lawmakers in the Senate and House. Governor Pritzker was proud to sign Tobacco 21 and supports efforts to curb smoking in Illinois.”

Tobacco 21 raised the age to 21 to legally buy tobacco products in Illinois. Anti-smoking advocates said it would help deter young people from starting the habit.

Pritzker’s budget plan called for a number of revenue increases besides the tobacco increase, including a tax on plastic bags, legalizing recreational marijuana, bringing sports wagering to Illinois and increasing taxes on video gaming machines, among others.

“It’s going to be tough to pass some of these bills that raise revenue,” Cullerton said. “But there’s one revenue raiser, the cigarette tax, where the public actually supports a tax increase. There’s not many of those.”

Kathy Drea of the American Lung Association, said a recent poll conducted by anti-smoking advocates showed 65 percent of respondents were in favor of a $1-per-pack increase in the cigarette tax and 75 percent were in favor of raising taxes on other tobacco products.

Drea said raising tobacco taxes will reduce smoking, produce more revenue, save on future health care costs and is supported by the public.

“It’s a win, win, win, win,” she said.

