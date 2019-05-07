PEORIA — Two men were shot in South Peoria on Monday night after they got a text message.

According to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department, the victims, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were at a house in the 2000 block of West Ann Street at about 10 p.m. when the shots were fired.

Police say they got an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system for three rounds. When they arrived in the area, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to his thigh and another with an injury to his upper back.

One of the victims was able to walk to greet paramedics who then took him and the other man to the hospital.

The other victim said he and his friend had gotten a text message while they were inside a house. They walked outside and said someone started to shoot at them while they were on the front porch.

A witness said he heard the shots and then saw two men run away from the area, headed south.

Police have made no arrests.