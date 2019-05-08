PEORIA HEIGHTS — During five decades as a barkeep, Mary Bland has seen an eyeful of stupidity.

"I've dealt with a lot of drunken fools," Bland, 66, said with a laugh from behind the bar at VFW Post No. 2602 at 1505 E. Lake Ave. in the Heights.

But the biggest pain in her neck lately? Pizza persnicketiness.

Changes in governmental mandates are suddenly calling for increased food-safety training at small taverns and veterans clubs that traditionally have sold frozen pizzas and other toaster-oven foodstuffs. Some of these places, like the VFW where Bland has worked for 11 years, say frozen pizzas don't justify new training costs.

"It's not feasible," said a frowning Bland, who has tended bar over the past five decades. "It's just not worth it."

Hungry customers are irritated. Meanwhile, at a small place like the VFW — where a 10-ounce domestic draft costs $1.25, a 12-ouncer goes for a quarter more and mixed drinks run $3 — any lost revenue impacts the bottom line.

"Something is screwed up," said Sis Moore, 55, another VFW bartendress. "We'd like to know why."

That's a good question, one without a clear answer.

The Peoria City/County Health Department points to protocol changes by the Illinois Department of Public Health. But the state says counties have leeway regarding such mandates.

Meanwhile, Butch's Pizza isn't happy. The company long has been a big supplier of frozen pizzas (along with toaster ovens) to small operations. Many joints say they can't afford the new training, so they're saying arrivederci to pizza.

"We're been losing accounts left and right," said owner Tim Carey. "And not just in Peoria County. It's happening in other counties, too."

The core of the problem involves a food-service classification depending on the amount and risk of food preparation. By state law, establishments fall into one of three divisions:

* Category I: These include traditional restaurants involving extensive food preparation and thus a "high relative risk of causing food-borne illness," according to the state.

* Category II: These include establishments with "a medium relative risk," but still involve food preparation and handling, the state says.

* Category III: These establishment presents "a low relative risk" because of "few or no food handling operations typically implicated in food-borne illness outbreaks," according to the state.

Until this year, many small pubs and vets clubs — including the VFW in the Heights — were in Category III, as they cooked only frozen pizzas, tamales and such in a toaster oven. Employees handling those foods were required to take just two hours of online state training at a cost as low as $10.

But this year, the Peoria City/County Health Department sent notices to the VFW and other Category III establishments, announcing that "interpretive changes" by the Illinois Department of Public Health would bring new food-handling requirements. A "Person In Charge" would always have to be on duty to supervise the frozen pizzas. Such training would take eight hours and cost anywhere from $100 to $200 per employee.

Carey Panier, the county department's director of environmental health, believes such training — a mandate she says was shared to her by the state via webinars and other communications — is an overreach. She said that no research has ever shown a documented case of an illness caused by mishandled frozen-pizza prep. Thus, she said, the new training essentially serves no purpose.

"I was not a fan of it," she said.

Neither are the Heights VFW, where six bartenders would have to undergo online training. The cost to the VFW would be $185 for each session, plus eight hours of pay for each employee.

"How many $7 pizza would we have to sell to cover that cost?" barkeep Bland says.

So, the VFW — like multiple other small establishments — got rid of their pizza oven, as required legally in the absence of the new training.

"I don't think it's right," says customer Randy Moore, 64, who misses the pizza. "It's excessive."

But Melaney Arnold, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the state has not changed any requirements at the county level. Rather, she said, Peoria County has somehow misunderstood the state's laws and guidelines: Each establishment can be categorized — I, II or III —as a county sees fit regarding food-prep risk.

"Local health departments still have this authority," Arnold said.

Told of that information by the Journal Star, Panier was floored. She said the state was clear in earlier communications in that frozen pizzas automatically transferred an establishment from Category III to Category II, thus requiring more training and expense. That's the same opinion of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, which sent out similar letters warning its small establishments about the frozen-pizza reclassification.

Panier hopes to clear this up with the state.

"I feel like they're backtracking," Panier said. "I am very frustrated, and I need to talk to someone down there."

