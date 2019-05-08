PEORIA — A copper-tubing burglary apparently caused a gas leak that killed a pet parakeet in South Peoria, according to a police report.

At 12:36 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a dwelling in the 1500 block of South Faraday Avenue regarding a break-in. Upon arriving, an officer smelled a "strong odor of natural gas emitting from the residence," the report stated.

The officer then spotted the home's resident behind the house, smoking a cigarette. As a safety precaution, the officer told the man to put out the cigarette. The officer then called the Peoria Fire Department to check the home.

The resident said he had been gone for the past two days, returning home to find the back door forced in, the basement flooded with water and a natural gas inside the home, the report stated. Missing were two TV sets, valued at $250 total, along with a pet collie, valued at $10, the report stated.

Firefighters checking the structure found that copper pipe had been stripped from the basement, possibly causing the gas and water leaks, the report stated. The copper was valued at $1,000, according to the report. Firefighters turned off the gas and water, then notified utility companies.

Two acquaintances had been staying with the resident but were "recently asked to move out," the report stated. The resident said the acquaintances might have been behind the thievery, though he had no proof, the report stated.

Later, as the officer walked through the residence, a pet parakeet was found dead, apparently killed by the gas leak, the report stated. The report did not list a value for the parakeet.