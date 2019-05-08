TOULON — A prominent government watchdog group has sharply disputed one of the allegations contained in a federal lawsuit filed recently by a former Stark County Board member against Sheriff Steve Sloan and the county.

It involves the assertion that Sloan “paid individuals from a purported watchdog group” to attend and disrupt a June 15, 2017, board meeting that plays a central role in the lawsuit filed by former Board Vice-chairman Fulvio Zerla on April 25 in U.S. District Court in Peoria.

Edgar County Watchdogs representatives Kirk Allen and John Kraft attended that special meeting and were instrumental in getting it cut short on the grounds that there had not been proper advance notice. But they were not paid to be there, director Allen said in an emphatic email Wednesday when contacted about the issue.

“So there is no confusion, neither John Kraft, Kirk Allen, nor the Edgar County Watchdogs were paid by ANYONE to attend the County Board meeting in question,” Allen wrote. “We are more than willing to provide the State’s Attorney an affidavit to that fact and would encourage sanctions to be sought against those making such unfounded allegations in a court pleading.”

Zerla, Sloan, and State’s Attorney Jim Owens have declined to comment on the substance of the case. But Zerla’s lead attorney, Julie L. Galassi, sent the following email Wednesday when contacted about the Edgar County group’s denial:

“It is not my practice to comment on on-going litigation but will on this occasion address (the Journal Star inquiry). Our investigation revealed two witnesses providing the information in our complaint (about payments to a watchdog group).”

The lawsuit alleges that Sloan violated Zerla’s constitutional right to free speech by preventing him from publicly discussing budget issues that were a long-running matter of dispute at that time. Zerla claims that Sloan personally intimidated and threatened him and also called on others to do so, eventually leading to the resignation of both Zerla and then-Chairwoman Coleen Magnussen a few days after that special meeting.

“Zerla and the Chairperson resigned as a result of Sloan’s intimidating actions … which led Zerla and the Chairperson to fear for their families’ safety,” the seven-page complaint asserts.

Actions by Magnussen and Zerla, including confrontations with other county officials, had prompted increasingly intense public opposition and growing calls for their resignations over a period of months. Magnussen is not a party to the suit and has not commented publicly on it.

The June 15 special meeting had been scheduled in a school cafeteria after a June 13 regular meeting was cancelled when a huge crowd of Sloan supporters overflowed the usual meeting place in the county courtroom. Allen declared the meeting was illegal because of the notice issue, and Sloan then approached the board table with other officers to enforce that.

“The meeting’s over,” Sloan told Magnussen, adding later State’s Attorney Owens had supported that step. “Mr. Owens told (the board) that they have to quit.”

Zerla himself was not at that meeting, citing a schedule conflict. But his lawsuit alleges that Sloan “paid individuals from a purported watchdog group to attend the meeting. The meeting was immediately disrupted by the ‘watchdog’ members who denounced the meeting as illegal and asserted the Chairperson was subject to arrest if the meeting was not cancelled.”

The group is not identified in the federal complaint, even though the meeting was extensively reported and videotaped, including a version available at edgarcountywatchdogs.com. Allen commented on that noticeable absence in his email.

“Why not name the name of the group?” he asked. “Considering our organization was there and ensured the rule of law was followed, the assumption is that they are talking about us, Edgar County Watchdogs.”

The cancellation announcement drew a standing ovation from the crowd of about 200, and some people who rushed forward to thank Allen tried to press cash donations into his hand. He declined to take the money, saying, “Give it to the sheriff’s department.”

Allen and Kraft have garnered a sizable reputation and extensive media coverage through statewide involvement in issues of local and county government openness and accountability. Asked by email the day after the meeting about their interest in Stark County, Kraft sent the following reply:

“We read articles people sent us about the troubles in Stark County and after watching the video from the meeting earlier this week, decided to attend this meeting. Situations like this fall within our stated purpose.”

Among other things, Zerla’s lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory damages and also punitive damages against Sloan as an individual. The complaint is available at starkcountyillinois.com on the County Board page.