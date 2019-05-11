PEORIA — A distillery in expected to open in the not-too-distant future in the Warehouse District.

Black Band Distillery is to be housed in a renovated building at 1000 SW Adams St., according to a Facebook post.

Another post, on the Facebook page of the Peoria Public Library Local History Collection, stated the distillery is expected to open later this year.

A distillery representative declined a Journal Star request for an interview.

New windows, a new entry and an exterior wood deck are to be among the renovations, according to P.J. Hoerr Inc. of Peoria, which is undertaking that project. Existing wood and masonry inside the building is to be maintained.

The immediate Peoria area hasn't played host to a distillery since February 2018. That's when J.K. Williams Distilling of East Peoria closed more than four years after it opened.

Peoria already is the site of four craft breweries.

Alcohol distilling in the Peoria area used to be a major deal. Before Prohibition took effect in 1920, distillers in the Peoria area produced more whiskey and raised more federal tax revenue than anyplace in the country.

Once Prohibition ended, Hiram Walker and Sons Ltd. established a distillery along the Illinois River in Peoria. It produced plenty of Ten High bourbon, among other spirits, until it closed in 1981.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. now operates a corn-processing plant at the Hiram Walker site, at the foot of Edmund Street.