MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Justin Behm, 24; Shanice Oliver, 24; both Peoria.
Andrew Bellinger, 40; Nicole Dover, 39; both Morton.
Michael Biagini, 56; Christine Goodman, 53; both Washington.
Stephen Bianchi, 69; Georgia Fisher, 69; both Pekin.
William Collins, 35; Ashley Andrews, 33; both Pekin.
Andrew Dryden, 23, Morton; Alyssa Klunk, 21, East Peoria.
Austin Hopp, 25; Kendra Martin, 24; both Lincoln.
Mark Jackson, 47, Bartonville; Tammy Urban, 46, Creve Coeur.
Patrick Johnson, 24; Christine Todd, 24; both Slaughters, Ky.
Cody Jorgensen, 27; Brooke Garman, 23; both Pekin.
David Keen, 42; Marilyn Whitfield, 50; both Creve Coeur.
John Luginbuhl, 26, Roanoke; Kayla Kniep, 24, Morton.
Shane Luttrell, 31; Amanda Radosevic, 26; both East Peoria.
Kyle McCradic, 28; Danielle Bentley, 29; both Chillicothe.
Jason Miller, 34; Ashley Bachman, 28; both Tremont.
James Nault-Hart, 31, Pekin; Ashley Nault-Hart, 31, Baraboo, Wis.
Devassi Washington, 25; Ashley Smith, 27; both Peoria.
Woodford County
Clay Begly, 31; Trupti Patel, 22; both Oglesby.
Timothy Bradle, 36, Secor; Miranda Leman, 26, Roanoke.
Drave Edwards, 23; Reagan Evans, 22; both Metamora.
Salvador Fernandez, 28, Rockford; Lizabeth Kaeb, 26, Morton.
Don Kuruppuaratchi, 32; Cheryl Magnuson, 43; both Bloomington.
Bobby Ng, 45; Holly Kelson, 29; both Peoria.
Tyler Severson, 22; Megan Miller, 23; both Roanoke.
Logan Weber, 30; Samantha Kahl, 25; both Long Point.
DIVORCES
Tazewell County
Coile, Zach and Marlana.
Davis, Donald and Joanna.
Dickson, Robert and Christine.
Freeman, John and Marie.
Foil, Mark and Christine.
Gonzales, Leandro Jr. and Irene.
King, Austin and Katherine.
Hodgson, Carla and Michael.
Lane, Andrew and Kelly.
Logan, Jerry and Diana.
Newsome, Anthony and Toni.
Perkins, Mark and Sherry.
Roecker, Jacob and Rebecca.
Rynearson, Ronald Jr. and Rachel.
Thompson, Chad and Susan.
Whitley, Billy and Samantha.
Williams, Kristina and Stephen.
Zimmerman, Erik and Stacy.
Woodford County
Pentecost, Bryan and Shaun.