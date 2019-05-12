Carlinville High School senior Andrew DeNeve always told his parents that if he ran for president, the first issue he would tackle would be getting rid of daylight saving time.

DeNeve isn’t running for office anytime soon, but his idea has made it to the Illinois Statehouse.

Senate Bill 553, sponsored by state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, would eliminate the statewide practice of moving clocks ahead by an hour on the second Sunday of March.

It all started with a project in Carlinville social studies teacher Logan Ridenour’s civics class, where students pick an issue to research and advocate for, which can include meeting with officials who can help solve the problem. In addition, students run public relations campaigns for their issue on Twitter, and record a public service announcement.

The group pushing to eliminate daylight saving time consisted of DeNeve, Tyler Behme, Travis Osborn, Tristen Burns and Tucker Green.

“When this project came out, this was the first thing that came to my mind,” DeNeve said. “I thought the most annoying thing was the spring forward in March, because we lose an hour of sleep. It just threw me off the next two weeks. It’s hard to make up that hour again.”

As the students dug into their project, they found this drop in sleep can lead to health issues.

“One: You’re tired. Two: You don’t work as efficiently. But also, it leads to more car accidents, sometimes leads to miscarriages, and can also lead to heart attacks,” Behme said. ”(Losing) an hour of sleep is a little more stress on your body. If you’re in a precarious spot health-wise, it can make it worse.”

Hawaii and Arizona, excluding its Navajo Nation, do not recognize daylight saving time, according to the Associated Press. The AP also reported that Florida approved year-round daylight saving time in March 2018, but Congress needs to change federal law for this to be put into effect.

Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966, standardizing the start and end dates for daylight saving time.

The students decided to reach out to Manar, who represents them in the 48th district. Manar traveled the 50 miles south from Springfield to Carlinville to hear the students’ ideas.

“I was pretty nervous, not going to lie,” Burns said. The meeting went well, however, ending with Manar saying he was going to propose legislation to end daylight saving time.

“We really didn’t expect too much of anything,” Osborn admitted. “For it to get this far, we’re all pretty happy.”

The group has agreed to present their research when it comes up in committee.

The feedback the students have been getting has been pretty positive so far.

“One of our teachers, she’s been on my back every morning walking to calculus class, telling me about how awesome of a change we’re making,” DeNeve said.

Manar said he never thought about the issue of daylight saving time in terms of a public policy question before.

“I was compelled by what they told me,” he said. “Clearly, they had done their homework. The focus on the health aspects is something I had never thought about.”

Daylight saving time just isn’t necessary anymore, Manar said.

“The foundations, the ideas it was built on, just aren’t present in today’s society,” he said. “It’s a change, but I compliment the students on challenging the status quo.”

Manar’s bill isn’t the only legislation dealing with the time change. Rep. Amy Grant, R-Wheaton, wants to make Illinois exempt from the Uniform Time Act. A bill introduced by Rep. Allen Skillicorn, D-East Dundee, would make it so daylight saving time is the year-round standard time of the entire state.

Though there are a couple of check-in points during the time students work in the project, Ridenour says the responsibility for the projects’ success is in their hands.

“It’s their baby,” he said. “For them to be able to do this, the initiative was fully upon them.”

Ridenour said he’s been happy to see what the students have been able to accomplish.

″(Younger students) can look and say, ’I don’t have to be a 25-year-old person to go out and be able to enact change,” he said. ” This year’s current class can look at them and say, ’Hey, look what those guys did.”

Through participating in the project, DeNeve said they all learned about teamwork, and people’s representation in Springfield.

″(Springfield lawmakers) represent us more than even national representatives, because they’re at a more local level, and can do more that affects us personally,” he said.

“We learned a small group of people can make a big impact on the community,” Osborn added.

Cassie Buchman can be reached at (217) 782-3095 or cbuchman@sj-r.com. Follow her on Twitter @cjbuchman.