Pekin played another 12-inning Mid-Illini Conference baseball game Wednesday.

This time, the Dragons won. They defeated Limestone 2-1 in a conference finale thanks to an RBI double in the top of the 12th by Cole Russell and the pitching by Nathan Righi and Max Jones.

Back on April 24, Pekin lost 4-1 to Washington in 12 innings.

The Dragons (13-8, 8-6) finished in fourth place in the typically rugged Mid-Illini, winning eight of their final 12 conference games after being swept by eventual Mid-Illini champion Dunlap in their opening home-and-home series.

“We had chances to win both those Dunlap games,” said Pekin coach Larry Davis.

The Dragons beat every conference team except Dunlap. They swept Canton and East Peoria and split with Limestone, Metamora, Morton and Washington.

Wednesday’s game was typical of Pekin’s Mid-Illini schedule. It was close, with pitching dominating.

Righi went nine innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out seven and walking two. Jones pitched three innings in relief of Righi. He gave up one hit, fanned five, walked two and earned the victory.

Limestone took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single by Alex Rupp. Pekin tied the game in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Sullivan.

That’s the way things stayed until the 12th.

Sullivan worked a leadoff walk, Brady Grashoff moved him to second base on a fielder’s choice grounder, Chase Roepenack walked after being saved by a dropped popup that would have retired him, and Russell smashed his double to left-center.

Pekin’s regular-season schedule isn’t over. The Dragons will play Friday at Bloomington in a makeup of an April 2 game postponed because of bad weather.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.