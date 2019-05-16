HENNEPIN — McNabb standoff suspect Billy J. Marcano was expected to be released on bond soon after the amount required for that was substantially reduced Thursday at a brief hearing in Putnam County Circuit Court.

The bond for Marcano, 31, was lowered from $500,000 to $15,000 by Circuit Judge James Mack on a motion made by public defender Roger Bolin and not opposed by State’s Attorney Christina Judd Mennie. That meant he would be released through the posting of $1,500 cash.

“We anticipate that Mr. Marcano’s family will be posting that bond,” Bolin said during the hearing. The family also has arranged a place for him to live in Downers Grove, and the address has been provided to the prosecution, Bolin pointed out in a court filing.

Marcano faces a burglary charge alleging that he used a machete to try to break through a locked door between his apartment and an adjacent restaurant in downtown McNabb on Feb. 5. The police response to that was followed by the standoff, which ended peacefully with his surrender but left the apartment heavily damaged and many of its contents destroyed.

The original bond was set unusually high for a burglary partly because of his erratic behavior and possible threat he might pose to public safety, Mennie noted after the hearing. He was found unfit for trial at a Feb. 28 hearing at which he angrily shouted and swore at authorities, but was found fit and returned to Putnam County May 1 from a secure mental health facility where he was treated.

“The bond now fixed by this court far exceeds the financial ability of the defendant and his family, effectively precluding any reasonable opportunity to be released pending trial,” Bolin wrote in his motion.

The bond conditions require that Marcano take all prescribed medications and also attend counseling. The counseling is important, and Marcano would not be able to get that while in custody in Putnam County, Mennie said.

Mack set the case for review on Aug.1. No trial date has been set, partly because of ongoing negotiations toward a possible resolution, Mennie indicated after the hearing.

“Hopefully, on Aug. 1, either we’ll have a deal or we’ll set a trial date,” she said.

Gary L. Smith can be reached at (800) 516-0389 or glsmith@mtco.com. Follow him on Twitter @Glsmithx.