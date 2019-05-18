Richwoods High School principal Brett Elliott has been named Administrator of the Year by the Illinois Journalism Education Association. The group represents advisers in journalism-related endeavors from more than 150 schools across the state.

Elliott is credited with supporting the revamping of the broadcast facility for students at Richwoods, approving the creation of a YouTube channel for students' daily broadcasts, as well as encouraging student attendance at workshops and conferences.

The school's student media adviser, Dan Kerns, said in a prepared statement that "Elliott allows the print and broadcast students the freedom, with responsibility, to be the best that they can be. While he does not always agree with what the students report, he respects their right to do so as long as they are responsible and accurate.”