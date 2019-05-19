PEORIA — For one local family, Bradley is more than just a university, it is part of a longtime family tradition; a tradition that has come to a close as the family's last child stepped across the stage Sunday afternoon to conclude her time as a Bradley student.

Family and friends waved and cheered as they tried to flag down their graduates in a sea of nearly 1,000 students that filed into Carver Arena for Bradley University’s 122nd spring commencement.

Among those students sat Mary Anne Carroll, 22, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history-social studies with secondary education and is the fifth and final of her siblings to graduate from Bradley University.

Nearly 800 bachelor’s degrees, 149 master’s degrees and 37 doctoral degrees were presented at the combined undergraduate and graduate ceremony with two graduates being commissioned as Second Lieutenants in the United States Army. These graduates were honored with a standing ovation from the audience.

The university continued a recently appointed tradition of skipping a commencement speaker to help make the ceremony more concise. In place of a speaker the crowd heard a brief address from graduating student Mia Rivecco, who received a degree in English and communications. Alumna Barbara Lambke Guthrie (’84) also addressed the graduates by extending a simple congratulations.

Carroll will now join the long-standing ranks of Bradley Brave alumni in her family, and it all started with her grandmother, Mary Carroll, who taught typing and shorthand in Baker Hall in the mid-60’s.

“I think it kept us closer in a lot of ways,” said the new graduate, Carroll. “We could compare stories and experiences. ... I am excited that this is yet another thing that links us and am proud to finish off the tradition.”

Carroll’s father, Tom, graduated in 1978 in mechanical engineering, following his brother, John, who graduated in biology in 1975. Carroll’s aunt, Maria (Carroll) King, received her master’s from Bradley, where her father, Ed King, was the Dean of Students for many years.

The next generation of tradition started with Carroll’s sister, Jennifer, and her husband, Loren Reed, who both graduated in 2009 in cell and molecular biology. Her brother, Tommy, graduated in 2012 with a double major in history and political science and her other brother, John, graduated in 2014 in theater and performing arts. Her sister, Kate, graduated in 2015 in organizational communications.

“We have participated in every college except the Foster College of Business,” said Carroll. “The lucky ones who happened to escape the Carrolls.”

During her time at Bradley, Carroll has been heavily involved in various extracurricular activities, including Bradley Fellows, Students for Life, Students Ready to Make a Change, the Honors Program, Liberal Arts and Sciences and Education and Health Services advisory boards, as well as being a Global Scholar.

She will go on to teach AP Government and current events at her alma mater, Peoria Notre Dame High School, in the fall. She looks forward to helping students, “develop their own political identities as active citizens.”