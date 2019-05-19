LACON — Lacon will soon have a new eatery, at least on weekends, following the City Council’s recent approval of a lease on a city-owned building in the riverfront marina.

Make that “meatery” to be more precise.

The council voted last week to lease the building at 112 Marina Drive to Stephanie Gilkerson of Lacon to house a catering business and also sell smoked meats at retail and ready to eat at the site.

The terms will be $400 a month on a one-year renewable lease. It will start June 1, but the council gave Gilkerson immediate access to the building for cleaning and other preparations.

“I’m ready to take possession as soon as I can,” said Gilkerson, adding that the kitchen will need a lot of work. “It’s pretty emptied out, so I’ll be pretty much refurbishing it.”

The building has housed an assortment of businesses over the years, including some that served food. The last tenant was a liquor store, which closed in March.

The new business will be called Fro Smoke’s Meatery. That name was intended to grab attention, Gilkerson said, and it also warrants a few words of explanation.

She “made a new word” of meatery, Gilkerson said, joking that it would soon be turning up on Google. And Fro? That’s a nickname that was hung on her husband, Jeffrey, by a boss years ago, and it was incorporated into the name, she explained.

“He’s doing the smoking,” Gilkerson said.

As the name suggests, the emphasis will be on various types of smoked meats, along with grilled chicken and pork chops. Catering or quantity purchases for groups of 20 or more will be available by reservation and individual servings will be sold at the site along with sides such as potato salad, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese.

“All of the sides will be made on site,” Gilkerson emphasized.

The business will be open only on weekends at first, but Gilkerson said she hopes it will grow enough for her to be able to give up her full-time job as a cosmetologist. It will probably take a month to get the place ready, so the target for opening is mid-June, she added.

“We hope (it will be) as soon as possible,” she said.

