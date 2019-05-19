Every Friday morning my friend picks me up and we go to the beauty shop.

When our hair is done, and if it is not raining or windy, we go to a local restaurant for breakfast.

A very attractive young lady in the restaurant finished her coffee and stopped by for a short visit. She has relatives in Washington and had been visiting them. She is a nurse, married and has two young children and is very sweet. When she left, our waitress came over and told us that she had paid for our breakfast. How nice!

This was a while ago, so I hope she sees this. Thank you, pretty lady, and our waitress got a special tip.

H.F. and C.D.

Washington

