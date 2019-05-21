For Pekin’s summer adventure seekers, one of the local attractions just got a little less fun, but a little cheaper.

According to a post on the Pekin Park District’s Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, DragonLand Water Park will not be operating the parks large slides this summer. This news comes after the pumps that operate the slides failed on Monday.

After consulting with the original builders of DragonLand, it was determined that the pumps could not be repaired, according to the Facebook post.

Operations at the park will still go on for the summer, albeit without the inclusion of what the post referred to as the “large body slide” and the “tube slide.”

The cost of admission will now be $4.50 a person, a discounted rate, and children aged 3 and under will still get in free.

According to the post, the park district had already been considering replacements or upgrades for different infrastructure at DragonLand.

The post details that the pool liner, plumbing and mechanical system were all reviewed, and that the pool liner and plumbing are in “good shape.”

Not such good news for the mechanical system, however.

“The Park District has been looking at ways to fund a complete revamp of its mechanical system after the 2019 season to be ready for the 2020 season and another 25 to 30 years thereafter,” said the district release.

The district is also looking to re-coat and recolor the water slides, as well as making “any necessary repairs to the water slides to extend their life,” stated the release.

The district stated the approximate cost for the projects is between $550,000 to $600,000, which will be funded through the Pekin Park Foundation or through the park district’s debt certificates and refunding of bonds. They said they hope to maintain the current tax levy and rates.