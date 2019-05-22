The Delavan City Council on Tuesday adopted a Residential Maintenance Program for fiscal year 2019/2020.

City Administrator Matt Fick presented the details at the council meeting and discussion was heard regarding pros and cons of the program. Alderman Steven Yontz, concerned the $50,000 cost might be better used for infrastructure needs in the city, cast the only nay vote.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the city to provide one-time grants to residential property owners for exterior maintenance items,” said Mayor Elizabeth Skinner.

“The program will eliminate blight and is in the best interests of the citizens of Delavan,” she added.

The city of Delavan will reimburse qualified applicants up to 75 percent of total approved and verified project costs, or an amount not to exceed $2,000, whichever is less. Grant awards are to be paid as reimbursements for eligible project costs that relate only to exterior structural/property maintenance for residential property located within Delavan city limits. Eligible project costs include those costs incurred by applicants for the exterior repair, renovation or rehabilitation of existing residential dwellings.

Types of improvements include window repair/replacement; siding repair/replacement; repair/addition of porch, steps, ramps and other similar ADA compliant amenities; roof repairs; removal of dead trees that could cause property damage; and demolition of garages, sheds or other significantly deteriorated/dilapidated structures.

The city will accept only one application per residential property between May 1, 2019, and April 30, 2020. This program is available on a first-come-first-serve basis until the funds that have been allocated from the Delavan TIF District Special tax Allocation Fund or from the General Fund have been committed, or until April 30, 2020, whichever occurs first.

Reimbursements will be made upon review and verification of eligible project costs by the city administrator, the availability of funds, and approval of the Delavan City Council.

Permits and proposed improvements must comply with current city building codes.

Applicants must own and reside on the property for which grant funds are being sought.

Applicants must be current on their real estate tax bills, city water and sewer bills, and their property must be in compliance with city property maintenance codes before being considered for grant funding.

The City Council reserves the right to award grant funds only to those projects it deems to be compliant with the Tax Increment Allocation Redevelopment Act or those projects that the city believes will further stimulate the type of residential redevelopment that is in the best interests of Delavan citizens.

Submitted by Linda Lou Robinson