There was a nice moment in the Pekin girls soccer team’s Senior Day game vs. Limestone.

Senior Natalie Johnson, whose promising career was cut short by knee injuries that sidelined her the past 1 1/2 seasons, started for the Dragons and played about 20 minutes.

“Natalie got a few touches on the ball,” said Pekin coach Edgar Sandoval. “Getting her in there on Senior Day is something we talked about all season. We’re glad she was cleared to play.”

WINNING FINISH: The Pekin baseball team ended its regular season on a winning note Friday, beating Bloomington 4-2 in a makeup game from an April rainout.

Nathan Righi, Cole Russell and Max Jones each had an RBI single for the visiting Dragons (14-8) in support of winning pitcher Riley Bradshaw, who struck out 10 and allowed only two hits in six innings.

Bloomington (10-20) made six errors.

“It was nice to get a win, but, honestly, we should have scored eight runs,” said Pekin coach Larry Davis. “We didn’t take advantage of some opportunities.”

Next for Pekin is a Class 4A Normal West Regional semifinal game Thursday against Bradley-Bourbonnais (14-14).

BEST IN FIELD: Monmouth College senior John Hintz (Pekin) was named the Outstanding Men’s Field Event Performer in the Midwest Conference outdoor track and field meet.

Hintz took first place in the discus (156-11) and third place in the shot put (47-9 1/4) and hammer throw (176-11).

Monmouth won the meet for the fifth straight year.

BASEBALL STARS: Seven players from Illini Bluffs and seven players from Delavan were named to ICAC all-conference baseball teams.

Cam Scott, Colton Teel and Braden Bruninga from Illini Bluffs and Charlie Hodges and Bryce McMullen from Delavan were first-team choices.

Illini Bluffs’ Zach Eeten and Drake Koehl and Delavan’s Carter Darting and Brock Bell made second team, and Illini Bluffs’ Nolan Rademaker and Reid Sondgeroth and Delavan’s Justin Kensinger, Brady Vannaken and Caleb Waggoner made third team.

LAST FOUR: Four Washington athletes put pen to paper May 15 in the school’s final college signing of the year.

The four are Tera Miller (Olivet Nazarene/track and field), Ben Learned (Olivet Nazarene/cross country and track and field), Will Crouch (Augustana/football and theater) and Nathan Cronkhite (MacMurray/golf).

PREMIER PERFORMANCE: The Morton Premier U14 girls soccer team took a long route to a second-place finish in a tournament in Edwardsville.

All three teams in the bracket played 1-1 games in the opening round, so a penalty-kick shootout was needed to see which team would advance to the place round.

Morton Premier won the shootout. Goalie Karen Canchola stopped all three shots she faced.

Morton Premier gave up just four goals all weekend.

Also at the tournament, the Morton Premier U10 boys team finished second.

LADY BIRD: Pine Lakes Lady Bird golf league winners May 1:

Low gross — Deanna Reid (championship flight), Annie Risinger (A flight), Linda Tompkins (B flight) and Angie Madison (C flight).

Low net — Connie Clauson (championship flight), Margaret Shafer (B Flight) and Linda Connolly (C flight).

Event — Reid (championship flight), Annette Lecheler (B flight) and Madison (C flight).

Winners May 8:

Low gross — Reid (championship flight), Risinger (A flight), Shafer (B flight) and Kathy Clark (C flight).

Low net — Terry Short (championship flight), Paulette Hartman (A flight), Lisa Moser (B flight) and Madison (C flight).

Event — Short (championship flight), Linda Hefflefinger (A flight), Lecheler (B flight) and Clark (C flight).

TUESDAY: Hillcrest Tuesday Ladies winners May 7:

Low gross — Linda Bland (A flight), Sandy Linse (B flight) and Pat Slomba (C flight).

Low net — Janice Gundy (A flight) and Peggy Bayer (B flight).

Gundy had a chip-in for birdie at No. 10. Linse had a chip-in at No. 14.

Winners May 14:

Low gross — Bland (A flight), Debbie Dietrich (B flight) and Pat Slomba (C flight).

Low net — Linse (A flight), Judy Mills (B flight) and Slomba (C flight).

Event — Bland, Gundy and Jeanne Rogers (A flight), Mills (B flight) and Slomba (C flight).

CHIPPERS: Hillcrest Friday Morning Chippers winners May 3:

Low gross and event — Kim Fiers (A flight), Linda Bland (B flight) and Jan Raitt (C flight).

Low net: Janice Gundy (B flight) and Deb Matheny (C flight).

Winners May 10:

Low gross — Phyllis Nohl (A flight), Bev Cremer (B flight) and Jan Raitt (C flight).

Low net — Bland (A flight), Gundy (B flight) and Matheny (C flight).

Event — Nohl (A flight), Cremer (B flight) and Barb Broughton (C flight).

Matheny had a chip-in for birdie at No. 9.

Winners May 17:

Low gross — Vicki Smallenberger and Nohl (A flight), Fiers (B flight) and Raitt (C flight).

Low net — Kathy VanMieghem (A flight), Judy Kreeger (B flight), Matheny and Peg Ahlstrom (C flight).

Event — Smallenberger, Nohl and Jane Warrick (A flight), Fiers (B flight) and Peg Ahlstrom (C flight).

Matheny had a chip-in on the 13th hole.

SHORT STOPS: Juniors Evan Betz (East Peoria) and Noah Justi (Pekin) shared the Millikin University wrestling team’s Team Player of the Year award. ... Former Morton and Siena College basketball star Brett Bisping has opened the Brett Bisping Insurance Agency in his hometown. The office is at 208 S. First Ave., Suite A.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.