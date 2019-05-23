A new tournament debuted Saturday at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin.

Twenty-two teams participated in a two-man best-ball competition.

The winners in first flight were Scott Belsly and Josh Ellingson, who shot 68.

Second place went to Derek Loy and Ray Loy (69) and third place went to Brandon DuPage and Josh Tilstra (71), who won a scorecard playoff.

Mike Gardner and Tim Wiley won second flight (80). Jake Price and Ryan Stroehr and Nick Althiser and Jason Swoik each had 85, with Price and Stroehr earning second place in a scorecard playoff.

There were four closest-to-the-pin contests.

The winners were Kim Higham (No. 4), Scott Deakin (No. 8), Jack Ramsey (No. 12) and Codey Ernst (No. 15).

Payouts were $110, $80 and $55 per person in Pekin Park District golf gift cards for first through third places in each flight. Each closest-to-the-pin winner took home a TaylorMade tour hat.

THEY’RE BETTER: A better ball of partners tournament was held Saturday at Pekin Country Club. The tournament was shortened to nine holes because of rain.

Three teams shot a low gross 34. Clinton Ruwe and Mike Sash won in a scorecard playoff. Leroy Compton and Scott Patton and Austin Craig and Tyler Peterson tied for second place. Gary Krieger and Al Rudd shot 35 and finished fourth.

No scorecard playoff was needed to determine the low net score. Compton and Patton won with 27.

Tied for second place — all with 28 — were Dirk Roecker and Matt Taphorn, Randy Goyen and Greg Rice, Ruwe and Sash and Krieger and Rudd.

ACE: Brad Gregurich shot a hole-in-one May 10 at Pekin Country Club. He did it on the 128-yard par-3 fourth hole using a pitching wedge.

