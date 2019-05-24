Friday

May 24, 2019 at 10:38 AM May 24, 2019 at 10:38 AM


Marriages

Peoria County

Erica J. Peterson, 38; Orlandus O. Robinson, 45; both of West Peoria.

Abriella M. Stone, 26; Augustus C. Demanes, 26; both of Washington.

Kyle A. Steen, 25; Sydney E. Maston, 23; both of Peoria.

Jonathon K. Dossett, 25; Jennifer M. Kelly, 25; both of Kalamazoo, Mich.

William A. Kocher Jr., 50; Ami L. Hawkins, 30; both of Peoria.

Kaselyn D. Hart, 24; Parker J. Gibbs, 23; both of Elmwood.

Lydia E. Hoerr, 22, Brimfield; Elijah D. Heyboer, 22, Elmhurst.

Alaina K. Talley, 29; Michael D. Scott, 28; both of Bloomington.

Hannah C. Hausam, 27, Peoria; Michael G. Bonomo, 26, Princeville.

Anthony D. Hedgecorth, 24, Hanna City; Kayla A. Lane, 27, Peoria.

Divorces

Peoria County

York, Don W. and Kalley A.

Klein, Brenda and Charles Rosser

Sawatzki, Troy A. and Elizabeth M.

Torralba, Stephanie and Daniel

Graves, Tammy L. and Steven

Denny, Shane A. and Stephanie S.

McKenzie, Bonnie S. and Clifford Harvey

Coyle, Bradly J. and Lauren E.

McIntire, Zachary R. and Ashleea A.

Morrow, Abigail and Kyle

Thrush, Stacy L. and Phillip