PEORIA — The suspect in a Friday bank robbery in Downtown Peoria has surrendered to police.

Troy A. Stenger, 38, was taken into custody without incident at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of North Knoxville Avenue, according to a police news release. He was booked on a charge of aggravated robbery for the robbery at the Busey Bank branch, located on Hamilton Street, and taken to to the Peoria County Jail.

Stenger allegedly entered the bank around 3:30 p.m. and took an undisclosed amount of money. He implied he had a weapon but none was seen, according to Peoria police.

Officers searched several of the parking decks and the buildings in Downtown for more than an hour, looking for the suspect.

No one was apparently injured.