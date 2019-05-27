PEORIA — It appears at first to be a paradox, but Peoria Public Schools District 150 is facing a $1.6 million budget deficit even as it enjoys its sturdiest financial foundation in a decade.

"We had been running deficits every year," Chief Financial Officer Mick Willis said Friday in a joint interview with district Comptroller Mike McKenzie. "Now we are about to end a second consecutive school year with a positive funding balance and the most stable financial situation for the district in quite a while."

It's not perfect. But it is improved. With five weeks to go before the June 30 end of the fiscal year for the 2018-19 school year, McKenzie last week gave the school board a semi-encouraging snapshot of the district's financial condition. And a mild warning. With revenues of $204.8 million, and $206.4 million in expenditures, the district will fall about $1.6 million short of a balanced budget (an additional $680,000 in a fund transfer is included in the revenue number).

However, borrowing $939,715 from the fund balance to eliminate the deficit still leaves $4.6 million in the district's savings account. That's up from the modest fund balance of about $300,000 projected at the beginning of the year, and up even more from at least 10 years of deficits.

"Now the situation is much more positive," McKenzie said.

Much of the reason for the financial improvements are the more reliable revenues coming from the state in the past two years. Like districts across Illinois, Peoria endured years of pro-rated payments from the state. It was fully funded for the first time in years for the 2016-2017 school years and was again in 2017-2018 under the terms of a new funding formula. The improved state funding eased the financial squeeze on school districts.

It helped improve the district's bond rating and helped build the district's fund balance.

"It's way better than it was," McKenzie said. "But we have a long way to go."

Both revenues and expenditures are predicted to tick upward in the 2019-2020 fiscal year that begins July 1. Revenues are projected to increase about $500,000, or 0.2 percent (to $205.2 million) and expenditures are projected to increase $3.9 million, or 1.8 percent (to $210.2 million). That would wipe out the the projected fund balance and leave a deficit of $585,186 at the end of the next fiscal year.

"Those are then numbers we'll be working with this summer," McKenzie said.

The school board will be presented a budget for 2019-2020 in August and will vote on it in September. But for now, the district is looking at a solid fiscal foundation and working to sustain it.

So "happy days are here again," Willis was asked.

"More like, watchful days are here again," he said. "Actually, watchful days are always here."

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.